Two dead in Crowley County crash

Written By Nia Bender
Two people died after a head on crash involving two pick-up trucks on highway 96 about two miles east of Olney Springs, in Crowley County on Monday night. 

31-year old Jessica white of Ordway, was wearing seat belt at the time of the crash, but she died on the scene. Three children inside of her truck were hurt and taken to area hospitals. They are expected to survive.

The driver of the other truck has not been identified at this time, but the Colorado State Patrol says they were killed as a result of the crash and the fire that broke out afterward.

Troopers are looking into the cause of the accident, but it's believed that one of the drivers may have fallen asleep.

