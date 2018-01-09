First Alert 5 Forecast: Reaching For Records Today, Rain And Snow Possible Tomorrow

Get ready for an amazing day across southern Colorado with near record breaking temperatures possible across much of the viewing area. Be sure and enjoy the warmth today because rain and snow are both just around the corner for much of Colorado.

Record Warmth Today:

Sunny skies, warm air above the surface, and breezy down slope winds all combine together today to bring record or near record breaking temps to our area! Colorado Springs will likely hit 67 degrees today which is just one degree shy of the record. Pueblo will see a bit more sunshine and a much more consistent westerly, down slope wind today pushing highs to 73 degrees, 3 above the record! The winds today will not be strong enough for any Red Flag Warnings but with this warm up and the lack of past rains and snows, we're still going to need to be careful of fire danger.

Rain & Snow Possible Wednesday:

Tonight our first wave of weaker moisture will run into the San Juans giving a few of the peaks light snow with a range tonight of 3 to 6 inches possible. This system will really pull into Colorado through the morning Wednesday and keep going through the evening hours. The Continental Divide will see large storm total accumulations by Thursday morning with several spots seeing a foot or more of MUCH needed snow. For southern Colorado along the I-25 corridor I'm forecasting mostly light and spotty rain with the plains possibly grabbing a bit more rain accumulation. It will likely be too warm in Colorado Springs to Pueblo for any snow but areas like Woodland Park and the Palmer Divide could get a light wet, slushy snow to fall. The Sangre De Cristos will likely grab the most snowfall in our area with 4 to 8 inches possible at elevations above 11,000 feet.

Dry & Cooler To The Weekend:

After we're done with our light rain and snow, the forecast dries out and we just see cooler air stick around through the weekend. Highs Thursday will be in the low 40s with the winds making it feel much colder. We're briefly back to the low 50s on Friday but another cold front will kick 40s into the forecast through the weekend.