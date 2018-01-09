City seeks input on Bancroft Park enhancements

The City’s Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department is inviting the public to review and comment on restroom building design, site amenities and a small playground proposed for Bancroft Park on Colorado Avenue, west of downtown.

An updated Action Plan for Bancroft Park was created in the spring of 2017 and includes renovations to the band shell, which is now complete. The plan also calls for relocation of the restrooms to a new building along Colorado Avenue, increased plaza space, removal of the existing picnic pavilion and the addition of a small playground.

The open house is being held January 11th, from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Westside Community Center on West Bijou Street.