Wanted man taken into custody

A wanted fugitive is behind bars this morning after the Colorado Springs police surrounded the area off of Nevada and Mt. View Lane early Tuesday morning.

Police say they negotiated with Karrar Alkammasi for about twenty minutes before he was peacefully taken into custody.

Alkammasi was found in the 4000 block of N Nevada Ave.

When officers arrested the man, they did find a handgun. Alkammasi was booked into the El Paso County jail with a new charge of Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender.