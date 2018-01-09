Regulators considering new rules for oil and gas pipelines in Colorado

Colorado regulators are considering proposed new rules for thousands of oil and gas pipelines in Colorado after a fatal explosion last year blamed on leaking gas.



The Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission opened two days of hearings Monday on regulations for installing, testing and shutting down flow lines, which carry oil and gas from wells to nearby equipment.



The rules are in response to a house explosion in the town of Firestone last April that killed two people. Investigators said the explosion was caused by odorless, unrefined gas leaking from a severed flow line.



The new rules are a significant expansion of existing ones. A final version will be drawn up after the hearings.



The commission will vote after that, but no date has been set.

