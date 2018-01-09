New members join Pueblo City Council

Pueblo City Council’s newest members were sworn in Monday night.

Dennis Flores is returning to serve a second time while newcomer Mark Aliff is starting his first term.

Aliff says it’s an exciting time to be part of the council. His goals: to always do the right thing and represent his community to the best of his ability.

"I'd like to see the mayor come in and I'd like to see the way that that government's going to work…it's really an unknown right now, but I'm really looking forward to it,” said Aliff.

On Monday night Councilman Chris Nicoll became the new president and Councilman Ed Brown was elected once again to be vice president.