MeToo movement sparks "Time's Up" campaign

Oprah immediately sparked a social media buzz on Sunday night that is still growing with the hashtag "#2020" but her words were not about a potential White House run.

She directly addressed the "Me Too" movement that has swept Hollywood and other industries dealing with sexual harassment and how that movement is shifting from words, to action with the new motto: "Time's Up."

A day later, a collective feeling of inspiration is coming from women across not only southern Colorado but also across the country after hearing Oprah speak out, letting everyone know that time's up on discrimination, harassment and abuse.

"I think what women have experienced is very often, our words are not heard," Mary Lou Makepeace, member of the Pikes Peak Women's organization said.

But according to Oprah, the time's up for that.

"After hearing her speech yesterday, it was like alright Oprah, tell it like it is," Makepeace said.

"Her truth is so beautiful and it made me feel empowered to share my truth" Danielle Svedin, a Colorado Springs resident said.

Svedin, one of many women inspired by Oprah's speech at the Golden Globes.

"It's sad that that even needs to be said but the fact that she's saying it, I feel like that's going to help get the word out and it's going to make a huge difference and like she said, there's a new dawn and it's going to be completely different this year," she said.

Women ditching the traditional bright ballgowns for black on the red carpet Sunday night, standing in solidarity with men and women who have been silenced by discrimination, harassment or abuse... all saying, the clock has run out.

"Shining a light on it hopefully will change behavior," Makepeace said.

Makepeace, former Mayor of Colorado Springs, the first and only woman to ever hold that office here locally, and now member of the Pikes Peak Women's organization says enough is enough.

"Things like civil rights, we are together on that, the time is up, I love that, time's up boys," Makepeace said.

She compared Oprah's speech to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s speech on his fight for equal rights.

"He asked the question, if not now, when is the right time? And I think she was billing on that, that you can put it off forever and nothing ever gets done, times up, let's make some changes," she said.

And while more women are feeling comfortable to come forward than ever before, she hopes this campaign will send a bigger message to men moving forward.

"If I were a man and I had been doing some inappropriate things, I'd be pretty nervous," she said.

For more information on the Time's Up movement, click here.