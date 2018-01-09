Pueblo City Council postpones discussion of trash ordinance

With new members joining the Pueblo City Council (Dennis Flores and Mark Aliff) a big issue is being put on hold: changes to a trash ordinance.

The ordinance was first introduced on December 26. A second reading and vote could’ve happened on Monday night. However, with two new members, the council decided to postpone the discussion to get them up to speed.

Currently, city code doesn’t cover trash collection and doesn’t require property owners to pay trash collection. However, if the ordinance is passed, this would change.

City leaders are concerned about all the waste being dumped around Pueblo and that it is a safety concern.

They want to prevent bad odors and trash eyesores at people’s homes.

While many people are on board, there are still a lot of concerns and questions coming from both council members and Pueblo residents.

They want more details about how the ordinance would be enforced and if trash pickup would be required on vacant lots. One homeowner wants the fines to differ from homes to businesses.

Nicholas Donaldson said, "I'm a homeowner and I don't think it's proper to charge me up to $1,000 when I have Walmart, Sears, other big corporations having trash open, out, and they're getting charged the same as me."

While Donaldson does have those questions and concerns, he says he is happy the city council is addressing the issue.

The council will discuss the ordinance on January 22. You can read the full ordinance here.