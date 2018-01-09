Pueblo South's Ryan Goddard nominated for NFL Award

A major award could be coming to a Pueblo football coach near you.

Ryan Goddard is one of 32 coaches nationwide to be nominated for the Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year Award, the highest honor the league hands out for youth coaching.

Goddard was named the Broncos High School Coach of the Year for guiding the Pueblo South Colts to their first state title in school history, a 25-14 win over Pine Creek in the 4A title game.

If he wins, South will receive a $15,000 donation from the league and Goddard will receive a cash prize. If he is named runner-up, the school receive a smaller donation.

Goddard will also attend a coaches clinic along with the other 31 nominees during the NFL Pro Bowl at the end of January.