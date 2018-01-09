You decide: How many teams belong in the College Football Playoff?

With a College Football National Championship featuring two teams from the Southeastern Conference, we are asking you: How many teams belong in the college football postseason?

Since the playoff's inception in 2014, at least one "Power 5" conference has been left out in the cold. This year, the Big 10, despite going 7-1 in all of the conference's bowl games, was not included in the playoff. The University of Central Florida also went 13-0 this season, beating Auburn in the Peach Bowl. And if you're a fan of the transitive property, Auburn had beaten both Alabama and Georgia in the regular season before losing to UCF.

If there was a year to reconsider the 4-team college football playoff, it would be this season. So what do you think?