Quantcast

You decide: How many teams belong in the College Football Playof - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

You decide: How many teams belong in the College Football Playoff?

Posted: Updated:
Written By Tom Kackley
Connect
ATLANTA -

With a College Football National Championship featuring two teams from the Southeastern Conference, we are asking you: How many teams belong in the college football postseason?

Since the playoff's inception in 2014, at least one "Power 5" conference has been left out in the cold. This year, the Big 10, despite going 7-1 in all of the conference's bowl games, was not included in the playoff. The University of Central Florida also went 13-0 this season, beating Auburn in the Peach Bowl. And if you're a fan of the transitive property, Auburn had beaten both Alabama and Georgia in the regular season before losing to UCF. 

If there was a year to reconsider the 4-team college football playoff, it would be this season. So what do you think?

  • How many teams should be in the College Football Playoff?

  • Thank you for participating in our poll. Here are the results so far:

    4
    0%
    0 votes
    8
    100%
    3 votes
    12
    0%
    0 votes
    More than 12
    0%
    0 votes
WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?