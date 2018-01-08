Quantcast

Power restored to Black Hills Energy customers in Pueblo

Written By Tom Kackley
PUEBLO -

UPDATE: As of 9:55 p.m., the Black Hills outage map shows no outages in Southern Colorado with power restored to all Black Hills customers.

Black Hills Energy is reporting more than 1,000 utilities customers without electricity as of 8:26 p.m. Monday night. 

The outage is affecting 1,063 customers on the northwest side of the city.

There is no word yet on the cause of the outage, or when service is expected to be restored to those without power.

