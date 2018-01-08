Sports stadium proposed for downtown Colorado Springs

The city is considering a proposal for a multi-million dollar sports stadium and event center in Antlers Park--located in downtown Colorado Springs.

But first, city council needs to figure out whether it's legal to approve a project of that nature at the historical site.

"If anybody here thinks truly that they'd rather have needle, feces, trash, and whatnot--if you think [General] 'Palm' would rather have that than what we're proposing, then both thumbs down," said Perry Sanders, while presenting his proposal to city council members Monday.

The mayor's office addressed the public during the meeting, saying they planned to clean up and revitalize Antler's Park in the future.

But Sanders--who presented alongside Colorado Springs Switchbacks president Ed Ragain--believes the 10,000-seat multi-use sporting event center is the best way to clean up the park.

It would be the future home of the Colorado Springs Switchbacks, but also play host to other teams--ranging from the high school to Olympic caliber.

"I think it'd be awesome. I feel like with Denver, they put Coors Field in. Before it, it was all trash. Then they put the stadium in and it kind of revitalized that whole area," said Colorado Springs native Mike Simowcz.

There's just one problem--according to a local non-profit group.

"There's very specific language restricting what can and cannot be put on these lands," said Matthew Driftmier, with The Colorado Springs Company.

"And we feel this entire proposal goes against all of those tenants," he added.

Driftmier says his non-profit isn't against putting a new stadium downtown--just not at Antlers Park.

"It's more of paving over paradise, which we had far too much of in the 60's and 70's."

City council, however, has shown interest in this proposal and will meet with the city attorney's office to determine it's legality.

Sanders has asked council to treat the proposal with a sense of urgency, telling News5 it could qualify for $28 million in state funding.

"We're doing everything in our power to try and make sure we don't lose that money and try and fix one of our parks that has major problems," said Sanders.

City council is expected to vote on this, and hold another public meeting on it later this month.