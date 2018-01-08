Over 10,000 DUI arrests in 2017

2018 is off to a rocky start for some Colorado drivers. During the Colorado Department of Transportation's 5-day DUI enforcement period nearly 366 impaired drivers were arrested.

CDOT and statewide law enforcement agencies increased DUI patrols from Dec 29 to Jan 2, as part of the Heat Is On campaign, in hopes to keep impaired drivers off the roads. According to CDOT, 366 drivers holiday celebrations were cut short due to DUI arrest, which is an increase from the 279 arrests during the enforcement period last year.

“This time of year should be one to celebrate with loved ones and safely get home at the end of the night,” said Darrell Lingk, Director of the Office of Transportation Safety at CDOT. “It’s disheartening to see so many people making bad decisions that could forever impact the lives of many others on Colorado roadways.”

The New Year's Eve enforcement period was the last enforcement period of 2017. With a total of 14 enforcement periods throughout the year, law enforcement arrested 10,359 drivers for DUI, according to preliminary results.

A total of 114 agencies participated in the New Year's Eve enforcement period, with Colorado Springs Police, Denver Police and Aurora Police recording the highest DUI arrest totals. CSPD had a total of 29 arrests.

“At an alarming rate, we continue to see impaired drivers on Colorado roadways putting themselves and other motorists in danger,” said Col. Matthew Packard, Chief of CSP. “Roughly one-third of traffic fatalities for the year involved impaired drivers. The more dangerous drivers we can get off the roads, the safer motorists will be.”

CDOT says preliminary data shows 226 people died in alcohol-related crashes on Colorado roads in 2017, an increase from the 191 alcohol-involved fatalities in 2016.

For more information on DUI enforcement and the Heat Is On Campaign, click here.