Colorado looks at new rules after fatal blast

Colorado regulators are considering proposed new rules for thousands of oil and gas pipelines in Colorado after a fatal explosion last year blamed on leaking gas.
The Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission opened two days of hearings Monday on regulations for installing, testing and shutting down flow lines, which carry oil and gas from wells to nearby equipment.
The rules are in response to a house explosion in the town of Firestone last April that killed two people. Investigators said the explosion was caused by odorless, unrefined gas leaking from a severed flow line.
The new rules are a significant expansion of existing ones. A final version will be drawn up after the hearings.
The commission will vote after that, but no date has been set.
The city is considering a proposal for a multi-million dollar sports stadium and event center in Antlers Park--located in downtown Colorado Springs.
Since the fatal officer involved shooting in Douglas County, many still have questions on what exactly happened that day.
UPDATE: As of 9:55 p.m., the Black Hills outage map shows no outages in Southern Colorado with power restored to all Black Hills customers.
A business on Colorado Springs west side faced the threat of flames, also disruption of business because of a homeless camp fire getting out of control over the weekend. It is not the first time campfires have been a concern to Angler's Covey staff, but this is the first time the owner is speaking out.
