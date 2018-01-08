Threat to 'MHS' ruled hoax in Colorado Springs, resources still used

During a busy Sunday night for police in Colorado Springs, reports of a possible threat to Mitchell High School launched an investigation.
After working with officials from Colorado Springs School District 11, police deemed the threat a hoax- tracing it back to a school in Virginia.
The threat started on a social media with a SnapChat photo of several firearms with the caption 'Loaded up bout to head out' and another caption reading 'Don't go to school tomorrow @MHS. Students.'
Law enforcement agencies all across the country received calls from concerned citizens.
Locations in states such as Texas, Ohio, and Pennsylvania all had reports of the threat.
Springs police and officials from district 11 didn't take any chances, launching an investigation quickly.
'We wanted to jump on this as soon as we could,' said Lieutenant Howard Black, Public Information Officer for Colorado Springs Police Department.
Lt. Black adding that the collaboration between the department and the school district allowed them to work diligently.
The school district has a security team that vetted the threat along with the police department.
In situations like this, there are resources available for parents and students that are worried about their safety.
Safe2Tell is a resource that allows anyone to submit anonymous concerns about the community.
Lt. Black also suggests students tell an adult and alert police and their school district in order for law enforcement to be proactive in prevention
