Monday Evening Weather: Near Record Highs Tomorrow

Skies eventually try to clear overnight with lows in the 30's for most areas. We'll have near record highs on Tuesday as we climb into the 60's and 70's. Clouds will be increasing throughout the day and winds will be a bit breezy at times. Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week before changes move in.

Snow starts for the mountains on Tuesday and then precipitation tries to move into the lower elevations on Wednesday as the next system moves in. We need some moisture around Southern Colorado and we'll finally get the chance for precipitation Wednesday into Wednesday night. This should start as rain and change over to snow for some areas as temperatures drop overnight. Winds will be gusty at times with this system so we could have areas of low visibility and blowing snow overnight. Any snow comes to an end on Thursday. Highs will only be in the 40's behind the system as winds stay breezy. Dry for the rest of the week and weekend. Friday will be the warmest day with highs in the 50's and gusty winds. Saturday should be the coldest with highs only getting into the 30's and 40's.