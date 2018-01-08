Trump FBI interview "likely"

Lawyers for President Donald Trump have been in "preliminary and ongoing" talks with the FBI, exploring a range of options about whether the president himself might be interviewed by Special Counsel Robert Mueller in the Russia investigation.
The talks regarding a potential interview were confirmed to NBC News by three sources familiar with the matter.
"Clearly the Mueller team would want an in-person interview. They want to be able to look across the table, and they want to be able to push some buttons," said Former Assistant Director of Counterintelligence for the FBI, Frank Figliuzzi.
The sources say Mr. Trump's team is exploring options that include the president submitting written answers instead of a sit-down interview.
"He's the president of the United States! So if he doesn't testify - the inference is - he's guilty," said former Assistant U.S. Attorney Nick Ackerman.
So far there is no comment from the White House.
Read more: http://nbcnews.to/2mfiUVB
The city is considering a proposal for a multi-million dollar sports stadium and event center in Antlers Park--located in downtown Colorado Springs.
The city is considering a proposal for a multi-million dollar sports stadium and event center in Antlers Park--located in downtown Colorado Springs.
Since the fatal officer involved shooting in Douglas County, many still have questions on what exactly happened that day.
Since the fatal officer involved shooting in Douglas County, many still have questions on what exactly happened that day.
UPDATE: As of 9:55 p.m., the Black Hills outage map shows no outages in Southern Colorado with power restored to all Black Hills customers.
UPDATE: As of 9:55 p.m., the Black Hills outage map shows no outages in Southern Colorado with power restored to all Black Hills customers.
A business on Colorado Springs west side faced the threat of flames, also disruption of business because of a homeless camp fire getting out of control over the weekend. It is not the first time campfires have been a concern to Angler's Covey staff, but this is the first time the owner is speaking out.
A business on Colorado Springs west side faced the threat of flames, also disruption of business because of a homeless camp fire getting out of control over the weekend. It is not the first time campfires have been a concern to Angler's Covey staff, but this is the first time the owner is speaking out.