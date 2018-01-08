Trump FBI interview "likely"

Lawyers for President Donald Trump have been in "preliminary and ongoing" talks with the FBI, exploring a range of options about whether the president himself might be interviewed by Special Counsel Robert Mueller in the Russia investigation.



The talks regarding a potential interview were confirmed to NBC News by three sources familiar with the matter.



"Clearly the Mueller team would want an in-person interview. They want to be able to look across the table, and they want to be able to push some buttons," said Former Assistant Director of Counterintelligence for the FBI, Frank Figliuzzi.



The sources say Mr. Trump's team is exploring options that include the president submitting written answers instead of a sit-down interview.



"He's the president of the United States! So if he doesn't testify - the inference is - he's guilty," said former Assistant U.S. Attorney Nick Ackerman.



So far there is no comment from the White House.



