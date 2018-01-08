Quantcast

Snowy owl seen at Lake Pueblo State Park - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Snowy owl seen at Lake Pueblo State Park

A rare snowy owl has been sighted at Lake Pueblo State Park, but Colorado Parks and Wildlife is urging the public to keep a safe distance.

CPW wildlife biologist April Estep said the rare visitor might stay in the area for several days if not harassed by bird watchers. “As with all wildlife, please be respectful of its space and try not to disturb its rest or hunting efforts,” Estep said. “Take advantage of this rare opportunity to see the snowy owl, but please keep your distance.”

The owl is typically found in the Arctic Region of North America, but people were stunned when the bird made it's way to Lake Pueblo's South Marina Monday. It is only the second recorded snowy owl seen in Pueblo County, the first seen in 1970, according to CPW.

Many flocked to the park as photos of the majestic animal showed up on social media. The rare owl has a distinctive white face, yellow eyes and a black beak. “It’s exciting,” said Monique Mullis, Lake Pueblo park manager. “We have birders lined up with their scopes and cameras trying to get a view of it.”

CPW says every few years, Coloradans are lucky enough to get the chance to see the creature in their own backyard. The snowy owls started making their way into Colorado in December, and have been seen in Otero, Las Animas, Lincoln, Jefferson, Larimer and Morgan counties.

