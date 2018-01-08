Hotel owner presents plan for downtown stadium to city council

The Colorado Springs City Council is hearing a proposal from Perry Sanders, the owner of the Antlers Hotel, to build a stadium behind his hotel in downtown Colorado Springs.

Sanders was joined by Nick Ragain, the president of Colorado Springs' Switchbacks FC, joined Sanders in the presentation. According to them, the Switchbacks would call the new facility home, with other events also hosted there.

The Switchbacks are a member of the United Soccer League (USL).

Perry Sanders fields questions from city council about proposal to build sports stadium in Antlers Park in downtown Colorado Springs. Stadium would house a range of teams and sporting events... notably the @SwitchbacksFC pic.twitter.com/hkZTOeycJ5 — Laura Wilson (@LWilson_TV) January 8, 2018

The proposal features a new facility south of Pikes Peak Avenue and east of Sierra Madre Street directly behind the Antlers Hotel. The sports facility would feature a "multi-use" field, an indoor sports facility, and seating for at least 8,900 people on both sides of the field. Lawn seating and suites would also be available based on the proposal.

Currently the Switchbacks play at Wiedner Field, also home to the Colorado Springs Sky Sox, one of the minor affiliates of the Milwaukee Brewers.