House Shopping: The time to buy?

The conventional wisdom is January is not the time to be looking to buy a home, but many real estate experts are beginning to take a different view.
"It's actually a good way to get in, especially as that new inventory starts to hit the market, even at the end of January," says CNBC's Diana Olick.
Olick and other real estate experts say the lack of inventory of homes available for sale will drive the market in 2018.
"Supplies are still near record lows and demand is so high that as soon as those homes come on the market, if they're well-priced, they will get eaten up," Olick notes.
Federal mortgage lenders are predicting an increase in home sales this year, even if interests rates rise from their current rate of just under 4-percent. That expected increase could further fuel the race to buy.
Read more: http://cnb.cx/2CT6TiZ
The city is considering a proposal for a multi-million dollar sports stadium and event center in Antlers Park--located in downtown Colorado Springs.
The city is considering a proposal for a multi-million dollar sports stadium and event center in Antlers Park--located in downtown Colorado Springs.
Since the fatal officer involved shooting in Douglas County, many still have questions on what exactly happened that day.
Since the fatal officer involved shooting in Douglas County, many still have questions on what exactly happened that day.
UPDATE: As of 9:55 p.m., the Black Hills outage map shows no outages in Southern Colorado with power restored to all Black Hills customers.
UPDATE: As of 9:55 p.m., the Black Hills outage map shows no outages in Southern Colorado with power restored to all Black Hills customers.
A business on Colorado Springs west side faced the threat of flames, also disruption of business because of a homeless camp fire getting out of control over the weekend. It is not the first time campfires have been a concern to Angler's Covey staff, but this is the first time the owner is speaking out.
A business on Colorado Springs west side faced the threat of flames, also disruption of business because of a homeless camp fire getting out of control over the weekend. It is not the first time campfires have been a concern to Angler's Covey staff, but this is the first time the owner is speaking out.