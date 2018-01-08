Quantcast

Fort Carson soldier wins USA National Boxing Championship

FORT CARSON -

A Fort Carson soldier from the 52nd Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, won the USA National Boxing Championship.

Sgt. Rianna Rios won the championship in the Elite Female 125-pound lightweight division in Salt Lake City in December. 

According to a release, Rios was ranked 8th in the country, and was selected to participate after applying for a wild card. She fought a youth national team member in early December, and beat her by a unanimous 5-0 decision.

The Fort Carson soldier has been boxing since age 10, and winning on the national level is one of her three personal goals. 

Rios is a training room noncommissioned officer responsible for tracking, implementing, and reporting the annual training requirements for the Soldiers in her company. 

