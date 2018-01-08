Red Cross says 7 times a day someone dies in a fire in US

The American Red Cross of Colorado and Wyoming volunteers responded to disaster relief for 108 people during the month of December.

According to a release, on average, Red Cross volunteers responded to home fires two to three times a day in the two-state region. “We’re deeply saddened for those who have been impacted by disaster, such as a fire,” said Mike Masto, American Red Cross Regional Disaster Officer. “As we continue to help them, we urge everyone to take steps to minimize the risk of a fire occurring in their home.”

The Red Cross is working to reduce the number of people who die in home fires through it's Home Fire Campaign. According to the Red Cross, seven times a day someone in this country dies in a fire.

The campaign hopes to reduce fire deaths and injuries by 25 percent. According to the Red Cross, the campaign launched in October 2014, and has already saved many lives and installed hundreds of thousands of smoke alarms in nearly 10,000 cities and towns.

In Colorado and Wyoming alone, 6,100 smoke alarms were installed last year.

Here are some simple steps from the Red Cross on how to save lives:

If someone doesn’t have smoke alarms, install them. At a minimum, put one on every level of the home, inside bedrooms and outside sleeping areas. Local building codes vary and there may be additional requirements where someone lives.

If someone does have alarms, test them today. If they don’t work, replace them.

Make sure that everyone in the family knows how to get out of every room and how to get out of the home in less than two minutes.

Practice the fire escape plan. What’s the household’s escape time?

For more information visit the Red Cross website.