Douglas County Sheriff releases body cam video of Deputy-involved shooting

Since the fatal deputy-involved shooting in Douglas County, many still have questions on what exactly happened that day.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office has released a video narrated by Sheriff Tony Spurlock on the early hours that led up to the shooting that claimed the life of 29-year-old Deputy Zackari Parrish and injured four other officers. The gunman, Matthew Riehl, was also killed during the incident.

The video was made with the permission of those injured and Parrish's family. The video uses body cam video and audio from deputies who were directly involved in the shooting, so viewer discretion is advised.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says the video allows viewers to hear the compassion with which fallen deputy Parrish interacted with the shooter as officers responded to the disturbance call in the early morning hours of New Years Eve.

Sheriff Spurlock provides a detailed timeline of the events, including prior calls to the apartment from people asking for help dealing with Riehl. Deputy Parrish first came to the unit around 3:00 a.m. on December 31st and determined that no crime had been committed.

However, upon a second call to the unit after 5:00 a.m., the officers determined the subject was going through "a manic episode." The officers were allowed into the apartment by Riehl's roommate. Riehl, who was barricaded in his bedroom, opened fire on the officers. Parrish was hit immediately while other officers had to flee to safety.

As officers tried to help the wounded, Riehl continued to fire on them. More than 2 hours into the incident Riehl fired several more times, injuring 2 civilians in another building.

A rescue squad was able to get into the building around 7:30 a.m. Riehl was shot and killed as officers defended themselves.

