The mighty moo's of southern Colorado

The 112th annual National Western Stock Show is underway in Denver and it runs through January 21st. It's an amazing chance to see, feel and yes..even smell livestock and animals that you don't get to see (or smell) everyday.

This year it's literally a "little" different. This year, there are Zebu. What the heck is a Zebu? They're miniature cattle. No, they weren't bred down to be tiny bovines, the breed is an authentic, one of a kind animal. In fact, Archaeological evidence including pictures on pottery and rocks suggests that the species were present in Egypt around 2000 BC and were thought to be imported from the near east or south. It's believed to have first appeared in sub-Saharan Africa between 700 and 1500 and was introduced to the Horn of Africa around 1000.

Jumping ahead to 2018, the Zebu at the stock show this year are from Vineland, Colorado. Vineland is a small place east of Pueblo and the home of JW's Mini Moo's. Julie and William Hughes started out with two Zebu, now they have eight and three more are on the way. The Hughes are hoping to win some big awards with their tiny bovines this year.

News 5's Alasyn Zimmerman got a chance to get up close and personal with the Hughes...and the moo's.