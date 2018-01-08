El Paso County leads Colorado with number of concealed handgun permits

How well armed is El Paso county?
The El Paso County Sheriff's office claims that, "(It) issues the most concealed handgun permits of any county in the state."
How many permits equates to the most? Apparently right around 45,125. That's double the number of any other county in Colorado.
Last year alone, more than 4,200 Colorado residents registered for concealed handgun permits in El Paso county. That's not including the more than 4,000 renewals.
By law, renewals must happen every five years. According to the county, there were about 12,000 renewals for concealed handgun permits (CHPs) in 2013 alone, which means 2018 promises to be a busy year.
"In addition to any new permit holders, we will be renewing around 12,000 permits," said Jacqueline Kirby, public information officer for the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.
The registration fee for a CHP is $112.50, which go toward the sheriff office's general fund.
If you are looking into getting your CHP in this county, there are five things you should know:
CLICK HERE for more information about the steps needed to get a concealed handgun permit.
