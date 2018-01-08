Suspect arrested in social media school threats

The suspect involved in a social media post regarding a school threat that made it's way to Colorado Springs has been arrested.

The Albemarle County Police Department in Virginia said the threat was made towards Monticello High School in Charlottesville, VA, and is no longer considered a valid threat.

The social media post surfaced locally where concerned parents contacted Mitchell High School, and Colorado Springs Police. The post was of a picture of guns and read "don't go to school tomorrow @MHS students."

Police were able to confirm that the post was a hoax and had no connection to any Colorado Springs school. The D-11 school was also able to confirm that the post was believed to be a hoax.

Virginia police identified the suspect as a juvenile, and has charges pending. Police said they plan to increase presence to local schools in the area.