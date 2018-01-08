Colorado Parks and Wildlife offer free photography workshop

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is hosting a free photography workshop later in January.

Professional photographers will be showing attendees how to capture picturesque shots of local wildlife and scenery. The workshop will include a two-hour lecture including the ethics of wildlife photography, and how to capture beautiful photos without endangering animals or putting yourself at risk.

The class will be taught by Colorado Springs photographer Mike Pach, who has over 30 years of experience, has won numerous awards and is the owner of 3 Peaks Photography and Design.

According to release, Pach will discuss camera, lens and filter choices for getting great photos and suggestions for locations to spot a variety of different animals. Attendees are not required to bring cameras, but are welcome to bring their own equipment.

The workshop is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. on January 25, in the classroom at the rear of the CPW offices at 4255 Sinton Road in Colorado Springs.

Seating is limited so to register click here.