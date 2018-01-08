Police determine photo of threat to high school has no local connection

Colorado Springs Police received multiple calls Sunday night on a photo that surfaced on social media saying "don't go to school tomorrow @MHS."

The school was also notified of the potential threat to Mitchell High School. News 5 spoke with the D-11 Public Information Officer, and she said that the school was aware of the possible threat and was investigating the situation, but believed it was a hoax.

The PIO told News 5 that the photo was seen in other places including a police station's website in Virginia. The photo was originally reported by concerned parents as it surfaced in social media posts.

The Colorado Springs Police tweeted Monday that the post originated on the east coast, and has no connection to any Colorado Springs school.

Authorities in Albemarle County, Virginia said the threat was made towards Monticello High School in Charlottesville, VA, and is no longer considered a valid threat as a suspect is under arrest.