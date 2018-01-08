Rain Possible Wednesday, What Were Some Of The Last Decent Rains Or Snows?

With rain and snow FINALLY back in the forecast for Wednesday, we thought it would be great to look back and try to find some of the last decent rains or snows we've seen over this past year. For Colorado Springs all National Weather Service data available to us is documented at the airport, so while the results won't always paint a full picture of the entire city, they are still a good, reliable source.

Let's start with snow. The last "decent" snow for Colorado Springs was just after Christmas day with 0.7" reported out at the Airport. It's worth noting December in Colorado Springs ranked as the 6th driest of ALL TIME in 2017 so we really have to go back to November to find another "decent" snow. On November 7th we saw 0.6" reported at the airport... but that was really about it for that month as well. We checked back and the last really big snow fell all the way back on April 4th in 2017 with 4.9" reported at the airport but several spots on the north side of the city saw close to 1 foot!

As far as rain, the last decent rain we saw in Colorado Springs was actually a late season monsoon storm that dropped 1.07 inches on September 23rd. Other than that inch, we've really only see trace amounts to a couple tenths here and there over the last few months. This has contributed slowly to a building drought that now has 93% of the state in abnormally dry conditions and 33% in a moderate drought. Our rain and snow chance Wednesday will help but what Colorado really needs is a solid winter system. Hopefully when our La Nina pattern weakens we will see a return of that late Colorado winter.