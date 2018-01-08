El Paso County Public Health encouraging radon home testing in January

The numbers aren't pretty about radon gasses quietly lurking in homes all over the county. In fact, over half of the homes tested in El Paso County have high levels of radon.

Radon is the second leading cause of lung cancer in the United States, and El Paso County has been designated as an area with high radon potential, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. Radon is an invisible, odorless, tasteless, radioactive gas that results from the natural breakdown of uranium found in soils, rock, and water. Radon in Colorado is generated by the radioactive decay of radium, which is present in uranium bearing soils found throughout the Rocky Mountains and the eastern plains.

All homes regardless of construction type or style can have elevated radon levels. Testing for radon is simple and coupons for free test kits can be requested through the Colorado Department of Public Health and the Environment (CDPHE) at www.coloradoradon.info.