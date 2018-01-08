Sports Authority Field sign coming down at Mile High Stadium

Cranes will start taking down ‘Sports Authority Field’ signage at the Denver Broncos’ stadium starting Monday morning.

Team President Joe Ellis announced last Tuesday that the bankrupt company’s signs would be removed from the stadium in the near future.

The first sign to come down will be on the south end of the stadium. That's expected to be down by Monday afternoon.

The Broncos estimate that it will take about a week to take down all the signs.

Sports Authority went bankrupt in 2016, and that’s when the Broncos took over the naming rights.

While many fans have hoped the stadium could go by “Mile High,” the Denver Metropolitan Football Stadium District says they need a corporate partner to finance maintenance.