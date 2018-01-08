Realtor who kept client rent payments sentenced to probation

Holly Dalton is a former realtor accused of keeping thousands of dollars of rent payments. She settled a lawsuit against El Paso County after Dalton claims she was choked by another inmate in a courthouse holding cell

Colorado Springs Realtor Holly Dalton was sentenced in an El Paso County courtroom Monday to learn her sentence after pleading guilty to theft of $20,000-$100,000, which is a Class 4 Felony.

According to the 4th Judicial DA Dalton was sentenced to four years Economic Crime Probation and was ordered to submit to a substance abuse evaluation, pay restitution, complete 100 hours of community service, obtain full-time employment and write letters of apology to the victims.

Holly Dalton ( glasses) sentenced to 4 years supervised probation in economic crimes division. Could have to pay over 220 K in restitution. pic.twitter.com/evhOobrybA — Joe Bevans (@BevansJoe) January 8, 2018

Dalton is not allowed to work in the real estate or property management filed while on probation and must comply with the terms of the Economic Crime Probation.

Dalton plead guilty to stealing $95,937 from a group of 15 landlords and more than 27 tenants.

Investigators with the Colorado Springs Police Department believe Dalton withheld the payments in a lapping scheme where she would pay some landlords and keep the receipts from others for several months. She would then pay the missed payments using the money meant for other landlords.

In December 2016, Dalton reached a settlement with El Paso County over an alleged courthouse assault that took place while she was in a holding cell. Dalton received a check for $15,000 as part of the settlement. Her attorney was originally seeking in excess of $2 million in her lawsuit against the county.

