Missing sports reporter found unharmed in Houston

Colorado Springs Police are investigating two separate shootings where both victims died Sunday night.
Colorado Springs Police are investigating two separate shootings where both victims died Sunday night.
Colorado Springs Realtor Holly Dalton was sentenced in an El Paso County courtroom Monday to learn her sentence after pleading guilty to theft of $20,000-$100,000, which is a Class 4 Felony.
Colorado Springs Realtor Holly Dalton was sentenced in an El Paso County courtroom Monday to learn her sentence after pleading guilty to theft of $20,000-$100,000, which is a Class 4 Felony.
A rollover crash on northbound I-25 at Garden of the Gods caused significant backups before dawn Monday.
A rollover crash on northbound I-25 at Garden of the Gods caused significant backups before dawn Monday.
The numbers aren't pretty about radon gasses quietly lurking in homes all over the county. In fact, over half of the homes tested in El Paso County have high levels of radon.
The numbers aren't pretty about radon gasses quietly lurking in homes all over the county. In fact, over half of the homes tested in El Paso County have high levels of radon.