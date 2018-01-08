"Memphis Belle" Restoration Nears Completion

Colorado Springs Police are investigating two separate shootings where both victims died Sunday night.
A rollover crash on northbound I-25 at Garden of the Gods caused significant backups before dawn Monday.
44-year old Colorado Springs Realtor Holly Dalton, is due in an El Paso County courtroom today, to learn her sentence after pleading guilty to theft of $20,000-$100,000, which is a Class 4 Felony.
Seth Meyers has opened the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards with jokes about the sexual misconduct scandal, saying it's the first time in three months that it won't be terrifying for male actors to have their names read out loud.
