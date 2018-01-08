Rollover crash blocks lanes on I-25

A rollover crash on northbound I-25 at Garden of the Gods caused significant backups before dawn on Monday. Due to the traffic delays, our crews had a difficult time getting close to the scene.

The crash happened on I-25 just north of Garden of the Gods before the Rockrimmon exit.

Emergency crews blocked all but one lane as they cleared a rollover crash involving multiple vehicles.

There's no word on the cause of the accident or the extent of injuries. Police were able to open all lanes around 7:15 a.m.