First Alert 5 Forecast: Nice Today With Record Warmth Possible Tomorrow!

Southern Colorado is going to see a crazy week of weather with record breaking temperatures possible followed by rain and snow and then ending with plenty of cold by the weekend.

Mild & Cloudy Today:

Cloud cover will be a big factor for today's temperatures and while we'll still be nice this afternoon, the clouds will hold us back a bit. Highs today in Colorado Springs will warm up towards 55 degrees with Pueblo likely closer to 57 or 58. There will be a bit of a breeze today but the bigger and warmer winds come for tomorrow.

Record Warmth Tuesday:

Tuesday will be, in a word, amazing. We're going to see a large ridge push into the state with strong westerly, down slope winds and plenty of sunshine all connecting to send our temperatures soaring. The winds will be westerly during the day and blowing at speeds between 15 to 25 mph. These down slope winds will help push highs in the Springs to 68 degrees, tying the existing record and 72 in Pueblo, breaking the existing record by 2 degrees! Be sure and enjoy the warm day because starting Wednesday we cool back down with a bigger chill expected into the weekend.

Rain & Snow Likely For Wednesday:

Our next and much needed system to bring moisture looks to arrive Wednesday afternoon and leave us Wednesday night. As of now it's too early to give any expected snow totals out of this system, especially since quite a bit of this moisture will fall as rain with the warm air we bring in Tuesday.

After Wednesday's rain/snow chance we'll be dry for the extended forecast with a very chilly day expected Thursday with highs back in the low 40s.