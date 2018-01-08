Filling the gap: groups serve Sunday meals to Pueblo's homeless

Quantcast

Written By Caiti Blase
PUEBLO -

Local groups are stepping up to feed the homeless in Pueblo. 

The goal is to make sure they have a hot meal every night of the week. 

Since the opening of the Pueblo Rescue Mission's temporary warming shelter last week, homeless people are getting dinner six nights a week at The Salvation Army building on 13th Street. 

However, on Sundays, the building is only open for sleeping. During these cold winter months local groups want to make sure those in need get a hot dinner on Sunday as well. 

"It's just good to go to bed with a full tummy." 

For Bob Garrimone, a hot dinner is always appreciated. While he's getting one Monday-Saturday at The Salvation Army building Sundays are different. 

Paul Montoya said, "They don't open till nine. Let's go down and serve them at six so they can get a hot meal." 

That was the idea that members of the Lord's Disciples Car Club had last week. 

Montoya, a member of the group, said, "We buy it all ourselves...and the ladies cook it, and the men come out to help oversee that there's no problems...it's all hot, fresh, chili beans, corn bread, crackers, water. We've got it all for them...we have compassion and care. We love these people. They're no different from us...so that's what we want to do is share with them." 

As president and CEO of the Pueblo Rescue Mission, it's something Jackie Jaramillo welcomes. 

Jaramillo said, "It's heartwarming to see them organizing these acts of compassion and coming out to serve the homeless...my aspiration is that we would begin to work closer together and bring all the groups together because I think collectively we'd have a much bigger impact than we do separately."

Garrimone said, "It's a blessing through Jesus is what it is."

Montoya says his group would like to serve a Sunday night meal to the homeless at least twice a month. 

It's not the only group stepping up. Everybody Counts Homeless Outreach also serves food on Sundays at 3 p.m. at Mineral Palace Park. 

