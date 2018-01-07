Two dead from two separate shootings in Colorado Springs

Colorado Springs Police are investigating two separate shootings where both victims died Sunday night.

Lt Black will update the 2nd shooting-3800 block of Astrozon Blvd as information develops. Victim is critical. — Springs Police (@CSPDPIO) January 8, 2018

Police received the call around 7:50 p.m. of a shooting in the 3800 block of Astrozon Blvd. The victim was in critical condition, but Colorado Springs Police updated that the victim has died. There is no suspect information at this time.

The shooting in the 3800 block of Astrozon Blvd is now a death Investigation. Black is on scene, will update media soon. — Springs Police (@CSPDPIO) January 8, 2018

Police received the call on a deadly shooting in the 100 block of West Motor Way around 7:22 p.m. The shooting happened in an apartment complex in the area where one man is dead.

Lt Black responding to the 100 block of West Motor Way. Death investigation. — Springs Police (@CSPDPIO) January 8, 2018

Police do not believe there is a threat to the public at this time, or that the incidents are related.

We have a crew on scene, information is developing and will send updates once more information becomes available.

