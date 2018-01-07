Quantcast

Two dead from two separate shootings in Colorado Springs - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Two dead from two separate shootings in Colorado Springs

Posted: Updated:
COLORADO SPRINGS -

Colorado Springs Police are investigating two separate shootings where both victims died Sunday night. 

Police received the call around 7:50 p.m. of a shooting in the 3800 block of Astrozon Blvd. The victim was in critical condition, but Colorado Springs Police updated that the victim has died. There is no suspect information at this time.

(Fatal shooting in 3800 block of Astrozon Blvd)

Police received the call on a deadly shooting in the 100 block of West Motor Way around 7:22 p.m. The shooting happened in an apartment complex in the area where one man is dead.

Police do not believe there is a threat to the public at this time, or that the incidents are related.

We have a crew on scene, information is developing and will send updates once more information becomes available.

(Fatal shooting 100 block of West Motor Way)

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Two dead from two separate shootings in Colorado Springs

    Two dead from two separate shootings in Colorado Springs

    Monday, January 8 2018 12:54 AM EST2018-01-08 05:54:29 GMT

    Colorado Springs Police are investigating two separate shootings where both victims died Sunday night. 

    Colorado Springs Police are investigating two separate shootings where both victims died Sunday night. 

  • Filling the gap: groups serve Sunday meals to Pueblo's homeless

    Filling the gap: groups serve Sunday meals to Pueblo's homeless

    Monday, January 8 2018 12:32 AM EST2018-01-08 05:32:47 GMT
    Members of Lord's Disciples Car Club serve food to homeless outside Salvation ArmyMembers of Lord's Disciples Car Club serve food to homeless outside Salvation Army

    Local groups are stepping up to feed the homeless in Pueblo.The goal is to make sure they have a hot meal every night of the week. Since the opening of the Pueblo Rescue Mission's temporary warming shelter last week, homeless people are getting dinner six nights a week at The Salvation Army building on 13th Street. 

    Local groups are stepping up to feed the homeless in Pueblo.The goal is to make sure they have a hot meal every night of the week. Since the opening of the Pueblo Rescue Mission's temporary warming shelter last week, homeless people are getting dinner six nights a week at The Salvation Army building on 13th Street. 

  • Colorado's Eagle Co. real estate market cracks $2B mark

    Colorado's Eagle Co. real estate market cracks $2B mark

    Sunday, January 7 2018 5:42 PM EST2018-01-07 22:42:54 GMT

    Real estate sales in the Vail area of Colorado in 2017 have cracked $2 billion, with a month's worth of sales still to be counted. It is the first time since 2008 that sales have hit $2 billion for a year. The Vail Daily reports that because of the lag time in recording transactions, current sales numbers reflect transactions that occurred during only 11 months of 2017. 

    Real estate sales in the Vail area of Colorado in 2017 have cracked $2 billion, with a month's worth of sales still to be counted. It is the first time since 2008 that sales have hit $2 billion for a year. The Vail Daily reports that because of the lag time in recording transactions, current sales numbers reflect transactions that occurred during only 11 months of 2017. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?