Saints beat Panthers 31-26

Colorado Springs Police are investigating two separate shootings where both victims died Sunday night.
Colorado Springs Police are investigating two separate shootings where both victims died Sunday night.
Local groups are stepping up to feed the homeless in Pueblo.The goal is to make sure they have a hot meal every night of the week. Since the opening of the Pueblo Rescue Mission's temporary warming shelter last week, homeless people are getting dinner six nights a week at The Salvation Army building on 13th Street.
Local groups are stepping up to feed the homeless in Pueblo.The goal is to make sure they have a hot meal every night of the week. Since the opening of the Pueblo Rescue Mission's temporary warming shelter last week, homeless people are getting dinner six nights a week at The Salvation Army building on 13th Street.
Real estate sales in the Vail area of Colorado in 2017 have cracked $2 billion, with a month's worth of sales still to be counted. It is the first time since 2008 that sales have hit $2 billion for a year. The Vail Daily reports that because of the lag time in recording transactions, current sales numbers reflect transactions that occurred during only 11 months of 2017.
Real estate sales in the Vail area of Colorado in 2017 have cracked $2 billion, with a month's worth of sales still to be counted. It is the first time since 2008 that sales have hit $2 billion for a year. The Vail Daily reports that because of the lag time in recording transactions, current sales numbers reflect transactions that occurred during only 11 months of 2017.
The suspect in the Dec. 27 shooting at a Colorado Springs K-Mart has been arrested. Law enforcement is reporting that 23-year-old Michael Parkhurst was arrested Friday night in the 1300 block of Forest Road.
The suspect in the Dec. 27 shooting at a Colorado Springs K-Mart has been arrested. Law enforcement is reporting that 23-year-old Michael Parkhurst was arrested Friday night in the 1300 block of Forest Road.