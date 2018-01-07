Quantcast

Sunday Evening Weather: Flying high...on the thermometer

Clear sky and temps in the low & mid 20s Sunday night.

After a weak cool front (with very little cold air) blew through on some stiff breezes Sunday morning, the air will already modify and warm up to between 55-60 Monday afternoon! And cloudy nights Monday night and Tuesday night will mean lows in the 30s, and Tuesday's highs in between? Near record levels (again.)

Wednesday is our only hope right now for beneficial (measurable) precipitation.

    Winter weather advisory issued in high country

    Snow, finally! The Colorado Department of Transportation is warning drivers that snow is expected in the high country into the early evening Saturday. The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a winter weather advisory for the state's high country including the I-70 corridor, Central Mountains, Southwest San Juan Mountains beginning this afternoon and continuing through Sunday morning. 

    Flu hits 46 states

    2018 is off to a pretty sick start. The Centers for Disease Control reports 46 states have widespread flu activity, compared to just 12 states at this time last year. Emergency room doctors in Escondido, California have set up a special tent outside the hospital to handle a surge in flu patients.

    Downtown Trinidad experiencing surge in new businesses

    The Downtown Trinidad Development Group is working on transforming Trinidad's downtown area into the bustling center it once was and also meet a need for resources close to home.

