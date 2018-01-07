Colorado's Eagle Co. real estate market cracks $2B mark

Real estate sales in the Vail area of Colorado in 2017 have cracked $2 billion, with a month's worth of sales still to be counted.
It is the first time since 2008 that sales have hit $2 billion for a year.
The Vail Daily reports that because of the lag time in recording transactions, current sales numbers reflect transactions that occurred during only 11 months of 2017.
But through November, the value of all real estate sales in Eagle County was $2.055 billion. That's a 16 percent increase over 2016's dollar volume through the first 11 months.
The 2017 dollar volume came on 1,956 transactions, a 4 percent increase over transactions through the first 11 months of 2016.
(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Snow, finally! The Colorado Department of Transportation is warning drivers that snow is expected in the high country into the early evening Saturday. The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a winter weather advisory for the state's high country including the I-70 corridor, Central Mountains, Southwest San Juan Mountains beginning this afternoon and continuing through Sunday morning.
Snow, finally! The Colorado Department of Transportation is warning drivers that snow is expected in the high country into the early evening Saturday. The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a winter weather advisory for the state's high country including the I-70 corridor, Central Mountains, Southwest San Juan Mountains beginning this afternoon and continuing through Sunday morning.
2018 is off to a pretty sick start. The Centers for Disease Control reports 46 states have widespread flu activity, compared to just 12 states at this time last year. Emergency room doctors in Escondido, California have set up a special tent outside the hospital to handle a surge in flu patients.
2018 is off to a pretty sick start. The Centers for Disease Control reports 46 states have widespread flu activity, compared to just 12 states at this time last year. Emergency room doctors in Escondido, California have set up a special tent outside the hospital to handle a surge in flu patients.
The Downtown Trinidad Development Group is working on transforming Trinidad's downtown area into the bustling center it once was and also meet a need for resources close to home.
The Downtown Trinidad Development Group is working on transforming Trinidad's downtown area into the bustling center it once was and also meet a need for resources close to home.