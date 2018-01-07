Quantcast

Public invited to Old/Near North End transportation meeting

COLORADO SPRINGS -

The city of Colorado Springs is inviting residents to discuss the transportation and safety concerns in the Old/Near North End neighborhoods.

The city says the meeting will address options for pedestrian safety and bicycle infrastructure based on resident input and local engineering practices.

The goal is to create a more enjoyable residential neighborhood and accommodate existing and future traffic needs.

This will be the third meeting in a series of meetings discussing safety concerns in the neighborhood. 

The meeting is being held in the City Auditorium at 221 E Kiowa Street in Colorado Springs on January 18, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

