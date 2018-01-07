Quantcast

Iran's Guard claims victory against anti-government protests

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) - Iran's Revolutionary Guard says the nation and its security forces have ended the wave of unrest linked to anti-government protests that erupted last month.
  
The Guard's official website on Sunday blamed the unrest on the United States, Israel and Saudi Arabia, as well as an exiled opposition group and supporters of the monarchy that was overthrown in the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
  
Price hikes sparked protests in a number of cities and towns late last month. At least 21 people were killed in scattered clashes, and hundreds were arrested. The protests were the largest seen in Iran since the disputed 2009 presidential election, and some demonstrators called for the overthrow of the government.
  
The United States and Israel have expressed support for the protesters, but deny allegations of fomenting them.

  Winter weather advisory issued in high country

    Snow, finally! The Colorado Department of Transportation is warning drivers that snow is expected in the high country into the early evening Saturday. The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a winter weather advisory for the state's high country including the I-70 corridor, Central Mountains, Southwest San Juan Mountains beginning this afternoon and continuing through Sunday morning. 

  Flu hits 46 states

    2018 is off to a pretty sick start. The Centers for Disease Control reports 46 states have widespread flu activity, compared to just 12 states at this time last year. Emergency room doctors in Escondido, California have set up a special tent outside the hospital to handle a surge in flu patients.

  Downtown Trinidad experiencing surge in new businesses

    The Downtown Trinidad Development Group is working on transforming Trinidad's downtown area into the bustling center it once was and also meet a need for resources close to home.

