Colorado prosecutors weighed charges against deputy killer - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Colorado prosecutors weighed charges against deputy killer

Posted: Updated:
Written By Tyler Dumas
DENVER -

Weeks before Matthew Riehl killed Douglas County Sheriff's deputy Zackari Parrish, prosecutors considered but declined to file criminal charges against him over angry emails he sent.

Riehl ambushed police who responded to a 911 call made from his apartment in Highlands Ranch on Dec. 31.
  
Douglas County Sheriff's Deputy Zackari Parrish was killed before 37-year-old Riehl was killed by police.
  
Riehl began sending angry emails after he was issued a traffic citation on Nov. 10. Riehl sent more than a dozen emails to the officer who ticketed him and the municipal court.

“I should have your job,” Riehl wrote in one of those emails. “I’m smarter than you. I have combat proven medical training and I have practiced in Federal court. I want your house. But you can keep your wife and the dog if you have one. You should be terminated for cause and I should be your replacement. I am a more disciplined marksman than your shaking pathetic lying ass.”
  
Public records showed police and prosecutors considering charges against Riehl, but on Dec. 14, prosecutors determined Riehl's rants against public officials weren't criminal.

(The Associated Press contributed to this story)

  Winter weather advisory issued in high country

    Snow, finally! The Colorado Department of Transportation is warning drivers that snow is expected in the high country into the early evening Saturday. The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a winter weather advisory for the state's high country including the I-70 corridor, Central Mountains, Southwest San Juan Mountains beginning this afternoon and continuing through Sunday morning. 

  Flu hits 46 states

    2018 is off to a pretty sick start. The Centers for Disease Control reports 46 states have widespread flu activity, compared to just 12 states at this time last year. Emergency room doctors in Escondido, California have set up a special tent outside the hospital to handle a surge in flu patients.

  Downtown Trinidad experiencing surge in new businesses

    The Downtown Trinidad Development Group is working on transforming Trinidad's downtown area into the bustling center it once was and also meet a need for resources close to home.

