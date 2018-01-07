Colorado prosecutors weighed charges against deputy killer

Weeks before Matthew Riehl killed Douglas County Sheriff's deputy Zackari Parrish, prosecutors considered but declined to file criminal charges against him over angry emails he sent.

Riehl ambushed police who responded to a 911 call made from his apartment in Highlands Ranch on Dec. 31.



Douglas County Sheriff's Deputy Zackari Parrish was killed before 37-year-old Riehl was killed by police.



Riehl began sending angry emails after he was issued a traffic citation on Nov. 10. Riehl sent more than a dozen emails to the officer who ticketed him and the municipal court.

“I should have your job,” Riehl wrote in one of those emails. “I’m smarter than you. I have combat proven medical training and I have practiced in Federal court. I want your house. But you can keep your wife and the dog if you have one. You should be terminated for cause and I should be your replacement. I am a more disciplined marksman than your shaking pathetic lying ass.”



Public records showed police and prosecutors considering charges against Riehl, but on Dec. 14, prosecutors determined Riehl's rants against public officials weren't criminal.

(The Associated Press contributed to this story)