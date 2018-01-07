CPW to hold Sportsmen's Caucus to discuss wildlife issues

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is calling on all hunters, anglers, and outdoor enthusiasts to attend a meeting to discuss wildlife issues ahead of the 2018 legislative sessions.

CPW will hold the Southeast Region Sportsmen's Caucus on Tuesday, Jan. 23 in the visitor center at Lake Pueblo State Park. Among items to be discussed at the caucus question and answer session will be the upcoming Colorado General assembly, and a bill the CPW is drafting, related to the financial stability of the agency.

In 2017, a CPW financial sustainability bill passed the Colorado House, but died in the Senate. With that proposed bill, CPW had hoped to avoid budget shortfalls by increasing resident license fees. Since 2009, the CPW has cut $40 million from it's operating budget. The agency said that is fears additional cuts are inevitable without an increase in revenue.

The CPW's wildlife management programs are funded by user fees, primarily from the sale of hunting and fishing licenses. Unlike other state agencies, the CPW receives only a small amount of general fund revenue.

This proposed bill will not be the only topic of discussion for the caucus. All concerns and issues regarding wildlife and the outdoors are welcomed and open to discussion.

The caucus will be held in the auditorium of the visitor center at Lake Pueblo State Park, at 640 Pueblo Reservoir Road in Pueblo.

The event begins at 6 p.m.