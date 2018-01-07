Quantcast

CPW to hold Sportsmen's Caucus to discuss wildlife issues - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

CPW to hold Sportsmen's Caucus to discuss wildlife issues

Posted: Updated:
Written By Tyler Dumas
Connect
Colorado Parks and Wildlife Colorado Parks and Wildlife
PUEBLO -

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is calling on all hunters, anglers, and outdoor enthusiasts to attend a meeting to discuss wildlife issues ahead of the 2018 legislative sessions.

CPW will hold the Southeast Region Sportsmen's Caucus on Tuesday, Jan. 23 in the visitor center at Lake Pueblo State Park. Among items to be discussed at the caucus question and answer session will be the upcoming Colorado General assembly, and a bill the CPW is drafting, related to the financial stability of the agency.

In 2017, a CPW financial sustainability bill passed the Colorado House, but died in the Senate. With that proposed bill, CPW had hoped to avoid budget shortfalls by increasing resident license fees. Since 2009, the CPW has cut $40 million from it's operating budget. The agency said that is fears additional cuts are inevitable without an increase in revenue.

The CPW's wildlife management programs are funded by user fees, primarily from the sale of hunting and fishing licenses. Unlike other state agencies, the CPW receives only a small amount of general fund revenue.

This proposed bill will not be the only topic of discussion for the caucus. All concerns and issues regarding wildlife and the outdoors are welcomed and open to discussion.

The caucus will be held in the auditorium of the visitor center at Lake Pueblo State Park, at 640 Pueblo Reservoir Road in Pueblo.

The event begins at 6 p.m.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Winter weather advisory issued in high country

    Winter weather advisory issued in high country

    Saturday, January 6 2018 5:37 PM EST2018-01-06 22:37:32 GMT
    Drivers heading home from a long holiday weekend came up against difficult road conditions. (NBC News)Drivers heading home from a long holiday weekend came up against difficult road conditions. (NBC News)

    Snow, finally! The Colorado Department of Transportation is warning drivers that snow is expected in the high country into the early evening Saturday. The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a winter weather advisory for the state's high country including the I-70 corridor, Central Mountains, Southwest San Juan Mountains beginning this afternoon and continuing through Sunday morning. 

    Snow, finally! The Colorado Department of Transportation is warning drivers that snow is expected in the high country into the early evening Saturday. The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a winter weather advisory for the state's high country including the I-70 corridor, Central Mountains, Southwest San Juan Mountains beginning this afternoon and continuing through Sunday morning. 

  • Flu hits 46 states

    Flu hits 46 states

    Saturday, January 6 2018 10:51 PM EST2018-01-07 03:51:41 GMT

    2018 is off to a pretty sick start. The Centers for Disease Control reports 46 states have widespread flu activity, compared to just 12 states at this time last year. Emergency room doctors in Escondido, California have set up a special tent outside the hospital to handle a surge in flu patients.

    2018 is off to a pretty sick start. The Centers for Disease Control reports 46 states have widespread flu activity, compared to just 12 states at this time last year. Emergency room doctors in Escondido, California have set up a special tent outside the hospital to handle a surge in flu patients.

  • Downtown Trinidad experiencing surge in new businesses

    Downtown Trinidad experiencing surge in new businesses

    Sunday, January 7 2018 12:19 AM EST2018-01-07 05:19:10 GMT

    The Downtown Trinidad Development Group is working on transforming Trinidad's downtown area into the bustling center it once was and also meet a need for resources close to home.

    The Downtown Trinidad Development Group is working on transforming Trinidad's downtown area into the bustling center it once was and also meet a need for resources close to home.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?