Firefighters gather in Colorado Springs for wildfire training

Nearly 1,000 firefighter have gathered in Colorado Springs for a week of training focused on fighting the wildfires that seem to be happening more and more across the country.

The firefighters have come for the annual "Colorado Wildland Fire and Incident Management Academy," that takes place at UCCS.

Attendees receive training both in the classroom and the field, covering 40 courses during the week long academy.

"What we're seeing more and more is that rural parts, not just the west, but in the east too, are saying, anything can burn at any point in time, and so we're starting to see much bigger investments in getting people to training. Which wasn't always the case," said Wildfire Training Academy Incident commander, Jim Krugman.

The academy began Saturday and will run through Friday of this week.