Fire sparks overnight at local storage unit

Colorado Springs Fire Investigators are sifting through what's left of two vehicles and a storage unit after a fire broke out around 4 a.m. this morning at the Smartstop Storage Facility.

The facility is on Airport Road, east of Academy Blvd.

An A-M-R Ambulance crew was driving by the facility this morning and spotted the blaze. They contacted the Springs Fire Department, and the flames were quickly extinguished.

Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the fire.