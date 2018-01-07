Sunday Morning Weather: Improving Skies

We'll have the chance for areas of isolated showers/flurries early this morning before skies clear throughout the day. Winds are a bit breezy at times this morning, but they should ease up as a disturbance exits the area. Temperatures will be just a few degrees cooler today with highs in the 40's and 50's. Mainly clear tonight with lows in the 20's.

We'll have a warm start to the work and school week with highs in the 50's and 60's for Monday with morning sun and late afternoon cloud cover moving in. Tuesday will be even warmer with highs in the 60's to near 70°. Skies will stay dry and winds will be getting breezy ahead of our next system. That next system will bring and chance for rain and some snow activity Wednesday afternoon into early Thursday morning. This will be our best chance for moisture over the next several days. Winds will still be breezy to gusty with this activity. Temperatures drop into the 30's and 40's on Thursday before rebounding into the 40's for the rest of the week.