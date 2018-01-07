Quantcast

Wildfire overnight in Las Animas County

LAS ANIMAS COUNTY -

A wildfire sparked in a remote area in southern Colorado last night.

The fire happened near Torres, in Las Animas County. Fire crews from both Las Animas County and Stonewall responded to the blaze. 

Stonewall Fire Chief, Lloyd Halliman said the the fire is still burning through some cottonwood trees in the area, but crews have it contained and are working to put those spots out.

Several structures were threatened, but crews intervened before any damage was caused.

At this time, no injuries have been reported.

