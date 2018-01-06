Judge won't dismiss suit filed by brother of JonBenet Ramsey

A judge declined to dismiss a $750 million defamation lawsuit filed against CBS by JonBenet Ramsey's brother.
The Boulder Daily Camera reports a circuit court judge in Michigan on Friday denied a motion by CBS and other defendants who asked that he toss the case.
Burke Ramsey sued CBS in December 2016, saying his reputation was ruined after a television series that concluded he killed his 6-year-old sister more than two decades ago.
The beauty pageant star was found dead in the basement of her family's home in Boulder the day after Christmas in 1996. A prosecutor cleared her parents and brother in 2008 based on DNA evidence.
Lawyers for CBS argue the statement that Burke Ramsey killed JonBenet "was never made in the series."
(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Snow, finally! The Colorado Department of Transportation is warning drivers that snow is expected in the high country into the early evening Saturday. The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a winter weather advisory for the state's high country including the I-70 corridor, Central Mountains, Southwest San Juan Mountains beginning this afternoon and continuing through Sunday morning.
Snow, finally! The Colorado Department of Transportation is warning drivers that snow is expected in the high country into the early evening Saturday. The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a winter weather advisory for the state's high country including the I-70 corridor, Central Mountains, Southwest San Juan Mountains beginning this afternoon and continuing through Sunday morning.
2018 is off to a pretty sick start. The Centers for Disease Control reports 46 states have widespread flu activity, compared to just 12 states at this time last year. Emergency room doctors in Escondido, California have set up a special tent outside the hospital to handle a surge in flu patients.
2018 is off to a pretty sick start. The Centers for Disease Control reports 46 states have widespread flu activity, compared to just 12 states at this time last year. Emergency room doctors in Escondido, California have set up a special tent outside the hospital to handle a surge in flu patients.
The Downtown Trinidad Development Group is working on transforming Trinidad's downtown area into the bustling center it once was and also meet a need for resources close to home.
The Downtown Trinidad Development Group is working on transforming Trinidad's downtown area into the bustling center it once was and also meet a need for resources close to home.